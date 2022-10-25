Last Command Japanese version localization & Controller Troubleshooting

【 Japanese version localization】

We need to say sorry to players who is going to play Last Command in Japanese. The current Japanese translation is not perfectly localized. There are still some grammar and script errors that may affect players’ gameplay. We are sorry for that, and promise will fix them and update as soon as possible.

There will be an announcement once it’s fixed and uploaded. Thanks for your understanding.



【Controller Troubleshooting】

Q1：The controller seems not match with the control setting? All buttons are in the wrong set.

A：Right click on Last Command in your Library→Properties→Controller→Controller General Settings→unselect [Use Nintendo Button Layout] and re-launch the game.









Q2：My controller is a DualShock 4 (or other brand), but it is showing XBOX360 in game.

A：Right click on Last Command in your Library→Properties→Controller→Controller General Settings→select Disable Steam Input and re-launch the game.







If the problem is not fixed after above set up, it may because your controller is not compatible with Steam. You can report your controller brand and model to us via CreSpirit official site. (https://www.crespirit.com/contact-us/)