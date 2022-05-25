Release of Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind

Developer [Owned by Gravity](ownedbygravity.com) and publisher Ulisses Spiele are excited to launch the next chapter of The Dark Eye with Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind, available now on Steam!



Wolves on the Westwind invites players to take to the high seas in an epic tale of heroism. Play as the grizzled veteran warrior Alrik or the young wizard Nedime, tasked with saving their land from a grim fate at the hands of an ancient evil. Travel through the frigid paths of Thorwal, the windswept Northern region of the medieval-inspired Aventuria in a quest to find answers before it’s too late. Meet unique characters with diverse backstories and abilities. But be wary, as some alliances may prove more trustworthy than others. Fight action packed battles with outlaws and other mysterious foes. With high stakes come difficult choices - is it better to fight an enemy head on, or play it safe with a more diplomatic approach?

Complete with an atmospheric soundtrack, Wolves on the Westwind allows players to explore a variety of locations including remote villages, snow-capped mountains, and wild forests. Learn new skills as the mystery deepens and politics and mysticism collide. Make decisions to lead Alrik and Nedime through the story, unlocking new characters, branching storylines, and multiple endings along the way. RPG elements like health, mana, and the ability to perform spells and engage in combat allow for a more varied gameplay experience that can change outcomes with every playthrough. Use abilities like Alrik’s Battle Sense to gain the upper hand in combat, but be sure to conserve strength as to avoid depleting skills too early.

Ready to embark on a hero’s journey? Wolves on the Westwind is available now on Steam! You can find updates on Steam or the game’s official website.