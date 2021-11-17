Tempestfall Now Available on PCVR

Warriors of Sigmar, rejoice!

The long wait is finally over! Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is now available on PCVR. From today on, you can traverse the dreadful Realm of Death, test your combat skills in epic battles against the Nighthaunt forces, and deliver justice in the name of Sigmar!

See what awaits you in Shyish in this mesmerizing Launch Trailer:

YouTube

Together with Games Workshop, we've come a long way in creating this game for you. We can't wait for you all to finally enter the world of Tempestfall to find out about the wicked plans of the undead leaders.

Unforgettable adventures in the Realm of Death await everyone who enjoys fast-paced action, character progression and searching for precious collectibles as well as the fans of Warhammer lore and the RPG genre. A vast world full of deadly challenges is waiting to be explored!

Special Thanks to our Community



We want to thank our amazing community for the continuous support we received through the development process. Thanks to your ideas you shared with us and the feedback from Beta Testing, we’ve managed to implement numerous improvements and fix dozens of nasty bugs. We couldn’t have done this without you, Sigmar commends your war effort**!

We hope that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall will meet your expectations. We can’t wait to read your thoughts on the game, and see your screenshots and videos! Now there is only one thing left for us to do - wish you a lot of fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/