This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greeting spirituals,

The day has finally arrived! The Chant is out now on Steam, and it's time for you to begin your spiritual nightmare journey! Check out our launch trailer here:

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted or pre-ordered - we hope you enjoy your time on Glory Island!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1577250/The_Chant/

We'll also be kicking off a giveaway for one of our super exclusive press kits later today, so make sure you're following The Chant social media channels to see when it goes live!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheChantGame

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechantgame

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheChantGame