 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Chant update for 3 November 2022

The Chant is OUT NOW on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 6670421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greeting spirituals,

The day has finally arrived! The Chant is out now on Steam, and it's time for you to begin your spiritual nightmare journey! Check out our launch trailer here:

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted or pre-ordered - we hope you enjoy your time on Glory Island!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1577250/The_Chant/

We'll also be kicking off a giveaway for one of our super exclusive press kits later today, so make sure you're following The Chant social media channels to see when it goes live!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheChantGame
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechantgame
Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheChantGame

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link