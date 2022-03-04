Survival Quiz CITY Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings from the Survival Quiz CITY Development Team!

The Survival Quiz CITY release is finally upon us! Since we announced the game at GAME LIVE JAPAN precisely one year ago, we've had many people try out the game through Steam Playtest. We've improved the game considerably thanks to all of the constructive feedback we’ve received. It's been three years since we started development, and it's thanks to the community that we've been able to launch the game successfully. Thank you very much.

We’ve got some new and exciting news for you in conjunction with the release!

Free Trial "Survival Quiz CITY Visitor's Pass

For the launch of Survival Quiz CITY, we have prepared a Free Trial version that allows you access to Custom Matches.

You won’t be able to use the Quick Match, Original Quiz, or Create Room features of Custom Matches, but you will be able to join rooms set up by players with the full version of the game. This means that when you play a Custom Match and only one person has the paid version, the other 29 can play for free!

There are many ways to use this feature, such as organizing a tournament or event, or when you want to join a room of a content creator you follow. Please give it a try! And if you have a great time, we'd be delighted if you bought the full version!

Support for GeForce NOW

By using GeForce NOW, you will be able to play Survival Quiz CITY on smartphones, tablets, low spec PCs, and Macs. We've had the opportunity to test it a lot during the development process, and it's comfortable to play, so we hope many people will use it.



Soundtrack



There have been multiple requests for the soundtrack (it's jamming, btw!), so we are releasing Survival Quiz CITY: The Legendary Soundtrack to Lammy's Adventures simultaneously with the game! There are 67 tracks in total - plenty of tunes to accompany you during your quiz-filled days and nights. We hope you enjoy it along with the game!

Ranking

We have also implemented a ranking function. You will be able to check your player ranking for the following items on the web.

Number of followers

Number of times you've taken first place

Intellect

Please select Ranking in the lower-right corner of the menu screen to open the ranking page in your browser. Good luck topping the ranking leaderboards!

<Bug fixes>

We have fixed several bugs in the release version, including those reported in the recent Playtest. In particular, there was a rare case of freezing on the loading screen, which caused a lot of inconvenience to players. If you find any bugs in the game, please report them on the Steam thread.

We hope you’ll enjoy playing Survival Quiz CITY with quiz enthusiasts around the world, and we look forward to your continued support after its release!

