V1.5 | Official Release, News & Adjustments!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to you potential future players of AnotherQuizzGame!

We are very happy to finally announce the official release of our project AnotherQuizzGame

We have been working on it since 2018 already!

This project will have taught us a lot and even if this game is not AAA or even the game of the decade, we don't care, we love it anyway and we loved it (sometimes not at all) worked on it !

Thank you very much to all those who follow the adventure of AQG since its beginnings

Many thanks to our many beta testers

Thanks to you g@merz for looking at our game.

To thank you, here is 15% off for the outing! ❤

Share your experiences with AnotherQuizzGame via our Discord!

Follow VorTeXDev news on our site web, Instagram and [url =https://twitter.com/VrTXDev_]Twitter[/url]

Take the time to put a Positive Vote! ːsteamthumbsupː