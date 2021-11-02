Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

Conway has just launched and after 2 years of work, we couldn’t be prouder to share our latest game with you all!!

Alongside the game launch we’ve created a new trailer which we think does a good job of balancing gameplay with the story beats so let us know what you think:

If you’d like to chat with us, feel free to post on the forums as we’ll be monitoring those over the coming weeks but also please do check out our other social channels through www.whitepapergames.com if you’d like a bit more of a back and forth with the team.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and thank you for checking out our work - we’ll see you on the other side of your investigation!