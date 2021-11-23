TUNNEL OF DOOM IS OUT NOW!

Tunnel of Doom has launched! It is out now and waiting for you to descend into its monster-infested depths. Use weapons and traps as you battle to rescue survivors and try to make it out alive!
Before you set off on your first Tunnel of Doom run, a few things to mention:
- If you'd like an in-depth look at what Tunnel of Doom has in store, check out this deep dive.
A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the game on its journey to launch, whether by wishlisting, participating in the beta, or downloading the demo. And if you enjoy Tunnel of Doom, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!