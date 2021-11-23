 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tunnel of Doom update for 23 November 2021

TUNNEL OF DOOM IS OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 6565296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Tunnel of Doom has launched! It is out now and waiting for you to descend into its monster-infested depths. Use weapons and traps as you battle to rescue survivors and try to make it out alive!

Before you set off on your first Tunnel of Doom run, a few things to mention:

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the game on its journey to launch, whether by wishlisting, participating in the beta, or downloading the demo. And if you enjoy Tunnel of Doom, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!

Now, go play Tunnel of Doom!

Matt | Digerati

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361840/Tunnel_of_Doom/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.