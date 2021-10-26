Moonglow Bay is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Well guppy, it’s finally time! Publisher Coatsink and Developer Bunnyhug are delighted to reveal that Moonglow Bay is available from today on Steam.

The game will cost £19.99/$24.99 USD/€24.99 SRP across all territories.

Moonglow Bay has been in development for four years, from concept stage through to its launch today. Bunnyhug and Coatsink have collaborated on the project every step of the way and we’re so excited to see where your journey will take you.

In Moonglow Bay, there’s various types of fishing - whether you’re using a net or trap - but in order to get the tourist trade flourishing again you’ll need to renovate broken down buildings, establish your startup street food business, and build lasting relationships to unite the townsfolk ahead of its centennial celebrations.

You’ll cook recipes to unlock new ones, earn shells by fulfilling requests from the community, gain different rod types and bait to catch even more unique aquatic species. You’ll even be able to purchase upgrades to your equipment, such as more spacious storage for your meals and a portable kitchen on your boat.

And did we mention the entire game is playable in local co-op? There’s so much to see and do in Moonglow Bay that having a little help can go a long way.

During launch, we’re also raising money for Ocean Clean Up as part of Coatsink10K. Within the Bay, you’ll find lots of debris and waste and this is reflective of a real world problem. Plastic pollution in the world’s oceans is one of the biggest environmental issues of our time, impacting nearly 700 marine species.

Moonglow Bay gives you the opportunity to discover fascinating forms of marine life: fish, squid, sharks, learning more about them. They are all part of an important eco-system and we are at risk of losing many of them.

This is a cause near and dear to all of our hearts and we would really appreciate any support you can provide to help protect these amazing creatures.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coatsink10-ocean-cleanup

It’s been an absolute pleasure sharing the unique types of fish with you every Friday, as well as some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to make through Bay Bites.

From all of us here at Coatsink, we hope you have an incredible time exploring Moonglow Bay. Be sure to tell us what you think on social media and let us know if you’re streaming as we may drop by from time to time.

Welcome home!