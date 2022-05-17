A Must-Read Handbook for Apprentice Wizards: Precautions & Update Preview

Good day Fellow apprentice wizards! The trial train to the Magic World has finally set off at 17:00 PDT on May 16, 2022! The early bird ticket is $15.99 with a 10% discount in the first week!

Before arriving at the destination "Witch's Garden", please read this required manual carefully in case you get lost. Besides, the school committee also prepared some "spoilers" for the follow-up school life, which is included in the update plan attached at the end of the manual. If you are interested, remember to refer to it to see what can be expected in the future apprentice life!

Part I：Pre-Departure Brochures & Travel Guides

In this part, the school committee has prepared FAQs for novice wizards. Although there is no entrance examination for the magic school, the principal declares that the school is not responsible for any loss of magic coins or withdrawal requests caused by the following parts. So please pay attention.

<Basic Questions>

1. In what way is the game currently available? Do I need to re-purchase after the official release?

The game is currently available in Early Access. Players who have purchased the game in the early access stage can enjoy subsequent updates for free, and there is no need to re-purchase the game when the official version is released.

2. What is the price of the game? Will the price go up later?

In the current Early Access stage, the game is priced at $15.99, and the price is expected to increase when the game moves to full release, so you can enjoy a lower price when you buy it now, and grow with Ellie at the same time.

3. What languages does the game support?

The game currently supports English, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. For players in other languages, we would like to say sorry first, we will work hard to cover more languages ​​during the Early Access stage.

4. Does the game have controller support?

Currently, the game supports Xbox and PS DualShock controllers and we will gradually support more controllers. If you have problems with the use of controllers, please join the Discord channel to give feedback.

5. I'm not sure if I can play this game on my devices...

Although it is not clear about your device type and configuration, it is almost certain that as long as you are using a PC device, you can basically run the game smoothly, because the game supports running in both Windows and macOS systems with relatively low configuration. NS platform is not currently supported.

6. Does the game support Steam achievements?

Not currently, but it is already in our development plan.

7. Is there a co-op mode in the game？

This is a single-player game without co-op mode.

<Game Content Questions>

8. Can I do farming/grinding in this game?

In this game, you can collect materials, brew potions, sell potions for money, and upgrade your alchemy equipment to kill time. But before that, "Little Witch in the Woods" is a story-driven game, which means, different from those farming simulation games that emphasize resource acquisition (farming), resource management (trading), and home building (decorating), the game mainly focuses on the plot development and the building of various charming characters full of personalities.

9. Can I get a partner or get married in the game?

“Little Witch in the Woods” does not have a partner system in the form of "love" or "marriage" shown in general simulation games. The more proper words to describe is "bondage""friendship""trust", ect. However, in subsequent updates, you will experience building intimacy with different characters and unlock exclusive plots. For more follow-up updates, please read the "Update Roadmap" section below.

10. Can I keep a pet in the game?

Not currently. You can interact with various kinds of creatures in the game, but you can't take them as your own. In addition, cat-related gameplay will be added in subsequent updates. For more content, please pay attention to the "Update Roadmap" section below.

<Early Access Questions>

11. Approximately ow long will thisbgame be in Early Access？

Our plan is to launch the official version in 2023.

12. How much content does the current Early Access version contain?

The current EA version is about 5 hours long, including the prologue and the first chapter in one theme stage. You can experience the core gameplay and get to know the main characters.

13. Null. (Of course because 13 is an unlucky number in the wizarding world)

14. How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

Overall, the game content will be increased significantly. The full version is expected to have a 20-hour game experience, including prologue and more chapters of story in more theme stages. For more information, please check the "Update Roadmap" below.

For the future updates that players are concerned about, we really want to actively share with you every step of our progress in Early Access. However, the wizarding world changes a lot, so does the development plan. In order not to disappoint our supporters as well as to keep our update commitments, we decide to gradually disclose our update roadmap. I hope you will stay tuned and continue to support us. Next is our latest planned update in one picture.

Specifically speaking, we will have:

<New Stories & Residents>

Ellie's adventure is not over yet, and we will continue to improve the main storyline in future updates.

As the story continues to unfold, with the help of you and Ellie, the village will gradually recover and expand.

Please look forward to the day when you will create new memories with the new residents who have moved into the village!

Also, when you become more intimate with certain residents, you may hear their different voices and experience more plot stories~

<New Theme & Recipes>

It is planned to add a new theme stage in the near future.

Players can explore new areas, encounter new creatures, and continue their adventures with Ellie and Virgil.

Just collect and record new biographies, try new potion recipes and continue to complete one new challenge after another!

<New Activities & Interactions>

New interactive content and activities will be added to heal the exhaustion of modern life.

Please look forward to experiencing a leisurely life where you can fish and play with cats in the future!

The above is the must-read guide and update preview for trainee wizards who are about to enter the world of "Little Witch in the Woods". I hope everyone can have fun and create a beautiful, healing, relaxing experience with Ellie!

PS. Please do not blame or scold Ellie if you have any annoying experience. You can join the Discord channel and give feedback to (take it out on) the devs and operation team, and we will pour our efforts into solving them. Please have faith in us!