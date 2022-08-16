Rollerdrome Now Available on Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rollerdrome, an all-new, wildly imaginative third-person shooter-skater, is now available on PC via Steam.

Check out our Launch Cinematic Trailer:

Rollerdrome is our thrilling single-player shooter which brings together arena combat, fluid movement and technical tricks, to create “flow- state mayhem.” The game is set in 2030, in a world where the public are kept distracted from an increasingly sinister political movement by the violence and excess of a brutal new arena sport: Rollerdrome. Participants are chosen to compete in a series of gauntlets against the deadly House Players, combining eliminations with stylish tricks while completing numerous challenges as they try to survive.

Players step into the roller skates of Kara Hassan, a newcomer to the Rollerdrome tournament. As the mysteries of a corrupt tech giant unfold behind the scenes, Kara and the player will have to stay focused on their goal – climbing the ranks in hopes of becoming the next Rollerdrome champion.

Rollerdrome introduces a distinct retro-futuristic universe with a unique comic-book inspired art style. The soundtrack from Electric Dragon merges iconic 1970's sounds with contemporary, driving beats to create a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage.

“Rollerdrome pays homage to extreme action sports games through a ‘70s lens of a classic third-person shooter. It plays at a break-neck pace and is sure to get people's hearts pumping," said Paul Rabbitte, Creative Director at Roll7. “I cannot wait to see players showing off their craziest skating and combat combos.”

Rollerdrome is available for digital download on PC via Steam. The game can be purchased at an introductory price of $19.79* on Steam.

