 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Way of the Hunter update for 16 August 2022

The Hunt Is On - Way of the Hunter is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 6319029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Hunt Is On - Way of the Hunter is out now!

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria, August 16th, 2022: It's time to grab your hunting gear. Today Way of the Hunter will be released into the wild! Become the new owner of Bear Den Ranch and explore large open-world environments with gorgeous habitats and rich animal populations. Hunt alone or enjoy this ethical hunting experience in co-op with a friend!

Watch the newest trailer on YouTube:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

For more in-depth information on Way of the Hunter check out the Dev Diaries here:
Dev Diary #1 - Introducing Nine Rocks Games:
Dev Diary #2 - Complex Trophy System:
Dev Diary #3 - The Hunting Lodge:
Dev Diary #4 - Hunting Approaches:

Enjoy and stay tuned!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link