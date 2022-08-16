This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Hunt Is On - Way of the Hunter is out now!

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria, August 16th, 2022: It's time to grab your hunting gear. Today Way of the Hunter will be released into the wild! Become the new owner of Bear Den Ranch and explore large open-world environments with gorgeous habitats and rich animal populations. Hunt alone or enjoy this ethical hunting experience in co-op with a friend!

Enjoy and stay tuned!