Rugby 22 update for 27 January 2022

Rugby 22 Is Available Now!

The next step in Rugby simulation is here, fans can step onto the pitch as one of over 50 fully licensed teams including teams from the Top 14, Pro D2, and some of the best national teams across the world. Photogrammetry brings new levels of realism to the player visuals, matched with a better AI and new difficulty modes to really up the challenge.

Make use of the new tactical options, including pods, formations, and set plays to gain crucial ground and win the match!

Launch Offer

Save 20% if you purchase the game before February 3rd, 2022.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1475850/Rugby_22/

