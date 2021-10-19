YOUTUBERS LIFE 2 STARTS NOW! GOTTA CATCH THEM TRENDS!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

That's right, youtuber! the long-awaited day has finally arrived, and we can finally say it...

author: #### Youtubers Life 2, the ultimate youtuber simulator experience, is launching today!

Check the latest trailer, and get ready for everything coming out today!

YouTube

author: #### Get it now and start your new life as a youtuber!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1493760/Youtubers_Life_2/

Live your way as the greatest youtuber!

#YoutubersLife2

Become a celebrity, grow as a trend catcher, meet new friends... your new life as an emerging youtuber starts now! Share all your adventures on your social networks and meet special people along the way to record amazing content.

Discover what you can do as a celebrity!

#Newtube, #Glitch, #InstaLife

Record videos on Newtube, perform live streamings on Glitch, or take instant pictures on InstaLife. Each social network has its own functionalities and features, and all of them will take you one step closer to becoming the most popular in the city.

Immerse yourself in the city of fame!

#NewTubeCity

There are several events and trends evolving constantly, so each day leads you to an adventure to discover what’s going on, from visiting leisure centers or gaming fairs, to find out hidden stories and build new relationships.

Tailor every detail of your stardom!

#Character, #Home, #Drone, #Setup

Everything is in your hands to make it yours or adapt it to what's trending each day. Go shopping, choose new tools for your setup, improve your drone with new looks and upgrades, and design the house of your dreams.

Surpass Acclaimed Legends!

#PewDiePie, #Rubius, #Crainer, #LaurenzSide, #Paluten, #GermanLetsPlay, #WillyRex, #InoxTag, #Vegetta777, #xFaRgAnx

Meet some of the best youtubers of all time, live dedicated experiences with them, and get their most loved prizes to decorate your place, dress your character or improve your videos.