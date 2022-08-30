This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From Furon with Love: Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is Out Now!

Vienna/Austria, Offenburg/Germany, August 30, 2022: Citizens of planet Earth, experience a completely remade cult classic with an expanded arsenal, an improved saucer, a much more open world and a fully playable story in local co-op. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is out today!

Visit locations like Bay City, Albion, Tunguska, Takoshima and Solaris to seek your revenge and give those pesky humans a good demonstration of your broad weapon arsenal. Why wait to probe another day when you can grab your licence to probe right now?

Check out the release trailer on YouTube:

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series S/X. The SRP for the standard edition is $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99. The Dressed to Skill Edition is available at an SRP of $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1266700/Destroy_All_Humans_2__Reprobed/

Enjoy & stay tuned!