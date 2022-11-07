The Unliving l Out Now in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**The time has come. The Unliving is out now in Steam Early Access! 💥

Get ready to raise the dead as a fearsome Necromancer in the dark, fantastical world of The Unliving! 🧟

Lead your undead armies into the endless fight, in this dynamic dark fantasy rogue-lite RPG!

Strategize, burn cities to ash with devastating magic, slay Herculean bosses and turn all that dare to stand in your way into morbid servants… all while discovering the grim truth behind the supreme hierarchies of the Church, and yourself.

TURN ENEMIES INTO YOUR OWN 🧟

Those on the front lines will not fall easily. Unleash hell as the Undead Lord, and bring them to their knees.

Each fallen foe can be resurrected, and added to your army to create unlimited, powerful legions of the dead! Each re-animated creature has their own unique abilities, such as the undead Priest whose blessings in life, will now curse your enemies in death ⛪

CRUSH ALL IN YOUR PATH💥

Strike fear into your enemies hearts, and watch them writhe in pain.

Only some of the living are helpless victims, the rest, in a futile attempt, try to retaliate against your forces. They hold the line, move in large groups and wield powerful abilities too.

Clerics and lords hope to hide behind high walls, but there’s no stronghold to cover them from your wrath. Smite all that stand in your way and turn them into your tools on the way to a greater purpose.

SLAY EPIC BOSSES⚔️

As the last hope of the living, powerful creatures of this shadowy world will do all they can to stop you.

Each boss boasts its own unique fighting style and abilities, meaning deftness in combat and strategic thinking will be crucial in emerging victorious from these gruelling encounters. Defeat them, and show that no one can stand in your way.

CONQUER UNCHARTED LANDS, AND UNRAVEL THE MYSTERIES OF NECROMANCY🔮

The world is randomly generated for each run, and richly populated with all kinds of creatures, artefacts, secret rooms and even deadly traps, all in a meticulously crafted, and highly detailed pixel art world!

You will need to work with the members of your very own necromantic cult, in order to rebuild your broken citadel. Collect cryptic notes, force answers out of your enemies and study the writings of the ancient artefacts to gather the lost memories of the Necromancer piece by piece as you reveal the nature of his immortality.

DIE AND RISE AGAIN 💀

The ability to deny death itself is the greatest secret of the Necromancer. Another mortal strike is merely a setback for him. Gather necromantic resources, restore your citadel and don’t let your enemies catch you the same way twice.

Thank you for joining us on our Early Access journey! If you would like to support us even further - check out the Founders Pack! Featuring The Unliving OST, soundtrack and Digital Artbook, all in one convenient bundle.

