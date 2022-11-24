Emperium Devlog #15; 1.4 Release date, state of the game

After 6 long months full of burn out I have finally finished Emperium's fourth major update "King's Fall" will be releasing on November 29th, with the preview notes being posted tomorrow November 25th. Since it has been so long since the last Devlog detailing the 1.4 update, this log will mostly be a refresher on the content coming next Tuesday. There will also be a brief update on Emperium 1.5 the final update for Emperium 1.X cycle of patches.

The Content

Coming with the release of Emperium 1.4 you will be able to go through 5 more chapters of the main story, since this is the penultimate patch the story involving the Nightsworn will be mostly wrapped up, but there is a single loose end that will bring everything to a conclusion in 1.5.

Unlocked through the main story you will go through the Arcane Archives, located below the Citadel of Night it is home to an ancient treasure that might be the answer the Hero of Emperium needs to defeat Archiel.

Also unlocked through the main story is a two boss raid known as the "Nocturnum Temple" (Previously this was called the Magnus Ren ruins). While there are only two bosses they will be incredibly challenging and it is recommended you have the best gear you can get before challenging this raid. Completion of this raid is required to finish the patch story content, however a story mode of the raid will become available in 1.5.

The original world bosses have been updated to fall in line with the new hunting system introduced in 1.3. They all have unique spawn conditions and hints at those spawn conditions are available from a new npc in Agran city. Hunt targets have also had a new material added to their loot tables.

Finally Tier 7 Elemental weapons are now available. They are still weaker than the current best in slot but be assured that the final tier of elemental weapon will be worth all the effort you have put into it.

Emperium 1.5

while normally I would have more of the next patch done by the time the previous patch is about to release, 1.5 has only just entered preproduction. I don't expect it to take another 6+ months it will be some time, especially because I really want to get the final raid as good as it can be. Looking into the far future there will probably be news of Emperium 2.0 some time slightly before 1.5 releases.

Thank you all for reading this post it was a lot of text but I needed to update everyone, after such a long period of radio silence.