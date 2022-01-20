This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings jammers,

Today, we are more than thrilled to let you know that Windjammers 2 is now available on Steam for $19.99! At last, it's time to get back on the jammin' courts and make your opponents bite the dust, whether you're playing online or locally. And, to celebrate this special date, we've got you covered with a sweet animated launch trailer!

YouTube

🚨 BEFORE JAMMIN’ THE WIND

<!> DISCLAIMER: Windjammers 2 contains flashing lights and patterns that may make it unsuitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitive conditions. If you or anyone in your family has an epileptic condition, consult your doctor before playing this beta. If you experience any of the following symptoms while playing Windjammers 2 - dizziness, blurred vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of consciousness, disorientation, involuntary movements, or seizures - stop playing IMMEDIATELY and consult your doctor before resuming play. <!>

⚙️TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Before reporting any issues, go read our "FAQ - Steps to reproduce before reporting an issue” and “FAQ - How to report a technical issue” on Steam.

To report an issue that isn't mentioned in the "Known Issues" thread, please use the Steam subforum "Technical Support", then start a new discussion and give us as many details as possible.

As a reminder, Windjammers 2 features:

🌟 Amazing contenders

🕹️ Sick game modes (with doggos)

💪 Incredible stages

🎨Beautiful hand-drawn animation

🎶 Rad soundtrack

🥏 All our (frisbee) love and tons of jammin’ fun!

Now that you're all set to hit the jammin' courts, we do hope you’ll have the best time possible on Windjammers 2. Once again, thank you so much for your passion, love, and support. We look forward to seeing you guys share your best scores and shots with us!

🥏Stay hydrated and save 10% on the game till Jan 26:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1114290/Windjammers_2/

