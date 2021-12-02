 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rubber Bandits update for 2 December 2021

Rubber Bandits is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 5643635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

RUBBER BANDITS IS FINALLY LIVE!

So buckle up, get your bandit squad geared up in the armory, choose your favourite skin and prepare for multiplayer mayhem and play:

  • Solo mode or crossplay co-op
  • 25 new levels to infiltrate and smash
  • 3 game modes: Heist, Brawl and Arcade
  • A fully loaded armory
  • New character skins to unlock

But that's not all we have in store for you :eyes:

MEET EARL THE BIRD

For all you early birds who buy and play the game before or on December 9th, get an exclusive Earl The Bird skin to shake your tailfeathers in!

Also there's a launch discount, so grab it while its hot!

If you like Rubber Bandits and want to spread the news to your friends, any posts/retweets/shares are much appreciated!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.