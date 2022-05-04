Wildcat Gun Machine releases today!

Share · View all patches · Build 5308958 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Pet your gun, reload your cat, Wildcat Gun Machine launches today! Wait… What?!

We’re excited to finally release our dungeon-crawling shoot’em’up for everyone to enjoy!

In Wildcat Gun Machine, you’ll get busy shooting dozens of demonic fleshmonsters of varying shapes and sizes with over 40 gun types that only get bigger and more murdery as you progress in this bullet-hell adventure! Kill monsters, get new weapons and upgrade your gear on your way to epic, set-piece bosses.

Wildcat Gun Machine is more of a classical bullet hell boss battle experience with a twist: instead of randomizing enemy encounters, they are specifically designed to provide difficult combat puzzles, so gear up and step into the murdermaze!

Key Features of Wildcat Gun Machine:

Bullet Hell shooter

Over 40 gun types

Epic set-piece boss battles

Skill upgrades to suit your playstyle

Unique 2D art style

Wildcat Gun Machine is available now!