Wildcat Gun Machine update for 4 May 2022

Wildcat Gun Machine releases today!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pet your gun, reload your cat, Wildcat Gun Machine launches today! Wait… What?!

We’re excited to finally release our dungeon-crawling shoot’em’up for everyone to enjoy!

In Wildcat Gun Machine, you’ll get busy shooting dozens of demonic fleshmonsters of varying shapes and sizes with over 40 gun types that only get bigger and more murdery as you progress in this bullet-hell adventure! Kill monsters, get new weapons and upgrade your gear on your way to epic, set-piece bosses.

Wildcat Gun Machine is more of a classical bullet hell boss battle experience with a twist: instead of randomizing enemy encounters, they are specifically designed to provide difficult combat puzzles, so gear up and step into the murdermaze!

Key Features of Wildcat Gun Machine:

  • Bullet Hell shooter

  • Over 40 gun types

  • Epic set-piece boss battles

  • Skill upgrades to suit your playstyle

  • Unique 2D art style

Wildcat Gun Machine is available now!

