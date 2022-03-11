NEW UPDATE 1.25 INTRODUCES JAPANESE, KOREAN AND CHINESE LANGUAGES INTO THE GAME!

Hello Horror fans,

We are adding 4 new languages to Song of Horror. Now, you can face The Presence and play the true horror in Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, or Simplified Chinese!

The new update opens the chance for more players over the globe to discover the hidden secrets of Song of Horror. We recognized there was a big group of Japanese, Korean and Chinese players supporting us, so we decided to work on integrating these languages into the game interface and subtitles, as part of our efforts to make it accessible to as many players as possible.

We hope that this new addition helps you investigate the scariest places and solve the most challenging puzzles. We also encourage you to keep sharing your best moments through the Steam forums... unless The Presence hunts you first.

Let the Horror begin,

The Protocol Games & Raiser Games Teams.