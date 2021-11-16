 Skip to content

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ update for 16 November 2021

It’s time to save Bilgewater, Captain!

Build 4996561

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Available now, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is a turn-based single player RPG by fan-favorite indie developer, Airship Syndicate, led by comic book artist Joe Mad and known for games like Battle Chasers and Darksiders.

In Ruined King: A League of Legends Story you will unite a group of unlikely Champions to stop a threat against two regions of Runeterra. Bilgewater, a bustling port city that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with. In order to defeat a common and mysterious enemy, players will form an unlikely party of beloved League of Legends Champions – Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

[url=]https://ruinedking.com/[/url]

FAQ

Combat Guide

