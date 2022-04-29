From The Depths Of Space To Your PC: The Gunk is NOW Available on Steam! 🚀

To all you adventurers out there,

Happy Friday! And what a happy Friday that is! Because not only is the weekend upon us, FROM NOW our space exploring adventure The Gunk is available here on Steam! Meet our beloved space haulers Rani, Becks and robot CuRT and reach new frontiers in the vastness of space:



Get in the shoes (and the upgradable goo-sucking power-glove) of Rani, one half of the space-hauling duo that stumbles across a seemingly barren planet infested with a strange undiscovered substance they call “the gunk”. Rani and Becks wonder if their days of scrapping for resources to make ends meet might be at an end with this unusual discovery. But there are other pertinent questions to answer: what exactly is the gunk? How did it get here? What kind of world existed prior to its arrival? And what happened to the ancient civilization that’s left only ruins behind?

Oh, and while exploring you can make use of our great added photo mode! Post-processing photo editing options include the ability to adjust depth of field, exposure, field of view, add filters like "noir", "sepia" and "cartoon", and more. The mode also allows you to adjust the pose of protagonist Rani and even change her facial expressions to add personality to your snaps and perfectly match the tone you are aiming for with each shot you take.

Please folks, share your favorite ingame shots with us on social media (tag us using #TheGunk: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook) or here in the The Gunk Steam Community! We are really looking forward to see your pics!

And now have fun with The Gunk - and of course a adventurous weekend!

Over and out!

Yours Image & Form Games

