Spire of Sorcery is now available on Steam in Early Access!

What is Spire of Sorcery?

Spire of Sorcery as a turn-based party RPG where you rely on spellcasting, alchemy, and a bit of equipment to explore the original world of Rund – engaging with the realms of life, death, and chaos to help the sentient citadel mend the broken world.

Who created Spire of Sorcery?

Spire of Sorcery is created by Charlie Oscar. This is our indie team’s second big release. Earlier, we shipped the native digital board game Gremlins, Inc. (and in a few months, we will also ship a new card game set in the same universe). Working together for the last seven years, we aim to create original games that reward players with new experiences!

Why Early Access?

The game is already big enough, and deep enough, to offer 4 to 8 hours of gameplay with many ways of replaying it. We’re eager to present the game to the wider audience because our development process is based on feedback and iterations. Quite a lot of the game’s most fun features were born during community discussions!

What’s great about Spire of Sorcery?

Everything – except for the tutorial, which is far from perfect!! :-P

Cast spells, including combos, to affect opponents and trigger environmental effects

Concoct alchemic substances that range from curative to explosive

Combine alchemy, spells and equipment to prevail in encounters

Explore the original world of Rund to discover new resources and new recipes

Taste any resource that you find, to modify the looks of your party

Collect and grow food resources, and cook food that may taste great (or horrible)

Manage your party, considering mood and traits of its members

Find new party members and improve their stats up to their true potential

Expand your base at the Spire with new rooms that offer new mechanics

Break into ancient barrows, dispel cursed weepers and battle infection-ridden gigglers

Resolve mini-stories that pose moral choices, affecting your party’s mood

The above is what’s already in the game by now, and we’ve got a lot more in the works!

What’s in the current version?

The game releases with 3 chapters that detail the escape of the mages from the Inquisition, their encounter with the terrifying Broodmother and their first contact with the mysterious tribe of Mushroom-eaters. As to the world, we’ve got seasoned gigglers and rageful shadows, spitting demons and fearful blackpaws, mad weavers and cursed weepers, spike-shooting tree crawlers and mysterious mushroom-eaters who populate barrows, haunts and villages across the plains, wetlands, forests, ruins and elderwood.

More content is coming, and a plenty of new mechanics is in development for the next updates!

We update the game every month with quality-of-life improvements, and once every two months with new chapters and new mechanics. In this way, you’ll regularly have new challenges to try and mechanics to sample – all the way towards the full release.

Campfires, travel magic, crafting, personal relationships – it’s all on the roadmap (Roadmap), as well as new creatures, new regions and new mechanics.

How long will the game remain in Early Access?

We’re looking to reach version 1.0 before the end of 2022.

We're hell-bent on shipping new content and new mechanics as fast as we can, thanks to your support, and improving the balance and the interface – based on your feedback.

What if I own Gremlins, Inc.?

We’ve created a thank-you bundle that gives you a bit of a discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23112/Sorcery_Inc/

Thanks for the support!

Making original games is not easy. We express our thanks to everyone who supported our team during the development of Spire of Sorcery. Every positive comment made a difference! Every word of support made it easier for us to make it through the development sprints!

Our team is committed to creating original games that combine all sorts of mechanics, and we hope to bring you lots of fun with Spire of Sorcery as you will see it evolve and grow during the Early Access period. This is impossible without the support of the community, the commitment of the independent professionals who contributed their work to make this game happen, and without the open eco-system of Steam that allows us to work independently, focusing on the quality of the game above all else.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/637050/Spire_of_Sorcery/

If you support our vision, please purchase Spire of Sorcery.

Or if it’s too early for you, then you can wishlist it to follow the game’s progress.

See you in Rund!

Team Charlie Oscar

Vilnius, Lithuania