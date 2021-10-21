Sands of Aura is Available Now

Sands of Aura is finally here in Early Access! Right now you can get it for 20% off until Oct 28.

We want to thank you all so much for your support throughout development! We couldn’t have gotten this far without it!

YouTube

For those curious as to what all they can expect out of Early Access, here’s a look at what all we’ve included!





Our full localization implementations will be included in a patch update to come next week. Currently we’re targeting Tuesday, October 26, for when that patch will be out, but will definitely let you all know if it looks like we’ll have it out earlier.

Again thank you all for your support and we hope you enjoy Sands of Aura!

As you get to playing, be sure to leave us a review to let us know what you think! If you have any questions, bugs to report, or just want to chat with other players (or even us, the devs), join our Discord!