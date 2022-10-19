Patch notes for version 0.4.30

Changelog
◆ New constructions: Grower's Grove: Growers start with it, and field plants now get unlocked after the construction is placed. All trees are now tied to Forester.
◆ Grower characters now visit their respective constructions before starting to tend crops. (Grower's Grove for plants, Forester's Workbench for trees, Herbalism Hut for herbs)
◆ 5 new craftable Need items for Butchers; Smoked <Bird, Reptile, Bug, Poultry, Sweetwater Fish>.
◆ Crafted Timber now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Tree Trunk.
◆ Crafted Stone Block now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Chunk of Rock.
◆ Crafted Brick now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Clay.
◆ Carpenters, Stonemasons, and Brickmolders now unlock for Artisans if there's a collector of their type and a Crafting Table in the settlement.
◆ Warcrafter's weapon and armor-type choices are now wild.
◆ Carpenters' road lights now require a wild path to unlock and have a vision radius of 5.
◆ Masonry and Carpentry activities now correctly target the Industry Mounds.
◆ Added interaction points to The Arcadian Gate, which no longer requires Gathering Fruits.
◆ Refactoring tooltip prerequisites.
◆ Fixed the character panel’s trait container size.
◆ Fixed an issue on some map objects not correctly spawned in the correct entity.
◆ Fixed an issue on skill cast indicators when their caster is dead.
◆ Fixed an issue when a character dies while the player uses the selection box on that character.
◆ Fixed an issue when the player chooses to continue playing after a victory screen.