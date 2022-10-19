Patch notes for version 0.4.30

Changelog

◆ New constructions: Grower's Grove: Growers start with it, and field plants now get unlocked after the construction is placed. All trees are now tied to Forester.

◆ Grower characters now visit their respective constructions before starting to tend crops. (Grower's Grove for plants, Forester's Workbench for trees, Herbalism Hut for herbs)

◆ 5 new craftable Need items for Butchers; Smoked <Bird, Reptile, Bug, Poultry, Sweetwater Fish>.

◆ Crafted Timber now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Tree Trunk.

◆ Crafted Stone Block now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Chunk of Rock.

◆ Crafted Brick now comes with 2 stacks and requires 1 Clay.

◆ Carpenters, Stonemasons, and Brickmolders now unlock for Artisans if there's a collector of their type and a Crafting Table in the settlement.

◆ Warcrafter's weapon and armor-type choices are now wild.

◆ Carpenters' road lights now require a wild path to unlock and have a vision radius of 5.

◆ Masonry and Carpentry activities now correctly target the Industry Mounds.

◆ Added interaction points to The Arcadian Gate, which no longer requires Gathering Fruits.

◆ Refactoring tooltip prerequisites.

◆ Fixed the character panel’s trait container size.

◆ Fixed an issue on some map objects not correctly spawned in the correct entity.

◆ Fixed an issue on skill cast indicators when their caster is dead.

◆ Fixed an issue when a character dies while the player uses the selection box on that character.

◆ Fixed an issue when the player chooses to continue playing after a victory screen.