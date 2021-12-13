Pipeline VR Out Now On Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Everwake Games is proud to announce that Pipeline VR has been released!

Pipeline VR is a hectic virtual reality puzzle game, that pits you against a rising tide of torrential water.

Connect the pipes to stem the flow before the room fills up with you inside.

With a focus on panic, human error and speed, will you be able to keep your cool as the water inches higher?

Pipeline VR contains:

Satisfying pipe snapping

*Faux physical water

Advanced VR physics interactions

Infinite replay-ability

Five unique settings each with their own environmental challenges

Four modes

Unique art style

What good is rising water without the urgency? Well, we at Everwake Games have worked tirelessly to ensure that the water "feels" as real as we could.

By tying shaders, filters, collisions, haptics, sounds and underwater physics together to create what we call "*faux physical water", you can feel immersed while you are being immersed.

So much in fact, you may find yourself holding your breath.

So grab your tools and your Handy-o-Matic Pipe dispenser and plunge in to help the residents of Pipesville with their plumbing disasters!