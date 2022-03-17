 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Science Girls update for 17 March 2022

Update - a backlog of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 3629131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fairly large dump of old upgrades, fixing crashes, adjusting Steam integration, adding translation hooks, and all sorts of other minor things. If you encounter any crashes or problems with the new version, please let us know!

Full changelog follows:

  • 'numbered_combantants is not defined' crash in turnbasedcombat.rpy fixed.
  • Disambiguation tags added.
  • 'Next: %d' string (XP needed for next level on profiles page) now
    translatable.
  • . added to Espresso tooltip.
  • Decrufting.
  • AttackStr() changed to AttacksStrLocalized(), so it's more clear that it
    should handle any grammatical rules.
  • Grex AttackStrLocalized() now learns about the attacks to show in a
    translatable fashion.
  • Risk Analysis now translates the monster type.
  • Risk Analysis translation string clearer.
  • No longer try to translate (player-entered) leader's name.
  • Difficulty level on profile screen now translated.
  • Insufficient-SP failure on Risk Analysis no longer hides all the combatants.
  • Translation code should now load all .strings files in translations/$lang/
  • ADVCharacter_ignore_say_attributes now compatible with 6.99.12.2.
  • scalablenarrator works in 6.99.12.2.
  • Some string deduping.
  • Load screen works in 6.99.12.2.
  • More string deduping.
  • Title screen hotspots translatable.
  • Refactoring: moved newtranslation.rpy stuff into translation.rpy.
  • String extraction.
  • Credit screen copyright bumped to 2009-2017 (was 2009-2016)
  • Cheeve code tweaked to interface with Steam using the newstyle (64-bit
    friendly) version.
  • Credits year bumped to 2019.
  • Steam integration completely reworked
  • include python_dict and python_set declarations in unroller.py for new
    cheeves.
  • No longer include symlinks in Steam integration
  • Removed unlock_cg from steamsh.
  • Makefile to update steamsh distributables.
  • all_checklist_items_ordered now correctly initialized.
  • Now use steam-overridable checklist_item_is_unlocked() func to determine
    what cheeves to show locally.

Changed files in this update

Linux base game Depot 269011
  • Loading history…
Windows base game Depot 269012
  • Loading history…
Mac base game Depot 269013
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam integration Depot 269014
  • Loading history…
Windows Steam integration Depot 269015
  • Loading history…
Mac Steam integration Depot 269016
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.