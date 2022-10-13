The Eternal Cylinder Anniversary Update - Available Now on Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time has finally come!

The Eternal Cylinder is now AVAILABLE ON STEAM

The Anniversary Update is live and included in the Steam version!

With this launch, a whole new audience of players who have never had the chance to adventure with us will be able to experience one of the most unforgettable worlds in gaming: a vast, open world that contains four unique biomes, each filled with extraordinary flora and strange fauna.

Two new creatures: the Buddugh Gropp (Tundra Biome) and the Gharukuk (Desert Biome)

Improved Pyrogenic Trunk Mutation: you will now be able to set things on fire to deter hostile creatures from messing with your trebhum.

An incredible graphics revamp: Steam players will be able to enjoy the game in 4K resolution @60fps with Ray Tracing!

