Border Bots VR is Out Now on SteamVR!

Light-hearted VR puzzle job-sim game, Border Bots VR has just launched for SteamVR! Immerse yourself in a futuristic megacity, operate a border checkpoint and meet a variety of quirky robots.

⛽ ENTER A ROBOT FUELLED FUTURE

Border Bots VR tasks players with managing the flow of robots into the city after an incident sees them mysteriously malfunctioning... Get to the bottom of it, Number One!

✅ OPERATE THE BORDERS

Check documents for discrepancies and robots for unauthorised modifications while confiscating forbidden items.

🖨️ UTILISE QUIRKY GADGETS

Ensure a hard day’s work with an array of handy gadgets such as a 3D Printer, Barcode Scanner, and Contraband Detector.

🤖 MEET MECHANICAL FRIENDS

Interact with a host of friendly assistant AI and mechanical denizens, ensuring they have the necessary clearance to enter the city, and aren’t concealing any unauthorised items.

🪜 RISE UP THE LADDER

Rise up the corporate ladder by purchasing upgrades, gadgets, and booth enhancements, and keep an eye on the competition with performance review leaderboards.

Happy Launch Day! 🥳

We are so excited to see you play Border Bots VR, interacting with our quirky robots and can't wait to read your thoughts about our VR game!

