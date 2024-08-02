 Skip to content

风流公子romantic young man update for 2 August 2024

版本更新内容【2024-8-2】

Share · View all patches · Build 15236952 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:09:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

功能新增：

1、男女主结局收集功能。
2、女主剧情事件收集功能。
3、互动模式收集功能。

功能优化：

1、降低部分长时间的关卡总时间。
2、关卡界面信息优化
3、组合技界面信息优化【关卡中TAB键打开查看】

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2829601
  • Loading history…
