版本更新内容【2024-8-2】

功能新增：
1、男女主结局收集功能。
2、女主剧情事件收集功能。
3、互动模式收集功能。
功能优化：
1、降低部分长时间的关卡总时间。
2、关卡界面信息优化
3、组合技界面信息优化【关卡中TAB键打开查看】
