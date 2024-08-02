Surprise Rewards for our First Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings, Descendants!

We’re here to announce special surprise rewards to celebrate our first update. Hope you enjoy this weekend with The First Descendant!

As we announced on Discord, Hotfix is to be released. However, it will be slightly delayed as we are also addressing additional issues to minimize any inconvenience.

We would like to express our gratitude for your patience and support even when there were some inconvenient issues. Your enthusiasm and feedback have always been invaluable.

We’re working to bring you a variety of new content, so stay tuned for more exciting updates.

We will try our best to provide you with stable and enjoyable experiences.

■ Rewards Details

