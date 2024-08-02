Devblog: Experimental Branch Merge and Major Updates!

Hello Survivors!

I'm so excited to announce that the experimental branch is merging into the main game (finally), bringing a slew of enhancements, bug fixes, and new features to improve your Last Whisper Survival experience.

New Features and Improvements

Workbench Retrieval: You can now retrieve your workbench by pressing 'Z'.

Fishing Rod: Improved durability and the ability to repair your fishing rod.

Item Highlights: Lootable items are now highlighted for easier discovery.

Bug Fixes

Water Bug: Fixed the notorious water bug affecting gameplay.

Mining Sound Adjustment: Adjusted mining sounds for a better audio experience.

Hive Enemy Balance: Balanced the hive enemy for a more challenging yet fair encounter.

Hive Mining Sound Fix: Fixed the issue with the hive mining sound always being at max volume.

Police Station Doors: Removed garbage blocking the doors in the police station.

Car Visibility: Fixed the bug where cars were not visible.

Car Explosion Crash: Resolved the crash caused by car explosions.

Quest Door Text: Fixed the text display issue on quest doors.

Balance Changes

Weapon Balance: Players now start with a green (uncommon) tier 1 weapon.

Weapon Mod Prices: Adjusted the prices for weapon mods.

Repair Bench: Added more items that can be repaired on the repair bench.

Big Backpack: Increased the big backpack slots from 15 to 16.

Tree Cutting Animation: Edited the animation for tree cutting.

Food and Water from Bandages: Removed the food and water bonus from bandages.

Player Character Balance: Balanced the food and water consumption rates of the player character.

Trader Inventory: Traders now sell better weapons.

New Car: Added a car near the safe zone for easier transportation.

AZERTY Keyboard Input: Added support for AZERTY keyboard input.

Input for 1 to 8: Mapped inputs for quick access slots 1 to 8.

Gamepad Inputs: Expanded gamepad input options for more seamless control.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Keep surviving, and we'll see you in the wasteland!

Stay safe,

Maxime