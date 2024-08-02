Devblog: Experimental Branch Merge and Major Updates!

Hello Survivors!
I'm so excited to announce that the experimental branch is merging into the main game (finally), bringing a slew of enhancements, bug fixes, and new features to improve your Last Whisper Survival experience.
Here's what you can expect in this latest update:
New Features and Improvements
- Workbench Retrieval: You can now retrieve your workbench by pressing 'Z'.
- Fishing Rod: Improved durability and the ability to repair your fishing rod.
- Item Highlights: Lootable items are now highlighted for easier discovery.
Bug Fixes
- Water Bug: Fixed the notorious water bug affecting gameplay.
- Mining Sound Adjustment: Adjusted mining sounds for a better audio experience.
- Hive Enemy Balance: Balanced the hive enemy for a more challenging yet fair encounter.
- Hive Mining Sound Fix: Fixed the issue with the hive mining sound always being at max volume.
- Police Station Doors: Removed garbage blocking the doors in the police station.
- Car Visibility: Fixed the bug where cars were not visible.
- Car Explosion Crash: Resolved the crash caused by car explosions.
- Quest Door Text: Fixed the text display issue on quest doors.
Balance Changes
- Weapon Balance: Players now start with a green (uncommon) tier 1 weapon.
- Weapon Mod Prices: Adjusted the prices for weapon mods.
- Repair Bench: Added more items that can be repaired on the repair bench.
- Big Backpack: Increased the big backpack slots from 15 to 16.
- Tree Cutting Animation: Edited the animation for tree cutting.
- Food and Water from Bandages: Removed the food and water bonus from bandages.
- Player Character Balance: Balanced the food and water consumption rates of the player character.
- Trader Inventory: Traders now sell better weapons.
Additional Updates
- New Car: Added a car near the safe zone for easier transportation.
- AZERTY Keyboard Input: Added support for AZERTY keyboard input.
- Input for 1 to 8: Mapped inputs for quick access slots 1 to 8.
- Gamepad Inputs: Expanded gamepad input options for more seamless control.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Keep surviving, and we'll see you in the wasteland!
Stay safe,
Maxime
Changed files in this update