Patch 1.12 Notes - Fixes and a Cheat Code

Hello everyone! A brief patch to fix some issues as well as give access to the late-game for the less-patient players. The reason for the cheat code below is because ahead of the two year anniversary of this game in a couple of months I want to make a tier list of all the characters and do some balancing to help any especially weak characters. If I'm using this kind of cheat myself, maybe others who've played enough of the game will want to too.

Bug Fixes:

-Dancer's Minor Carnival now correctly applies its debuff to the enemy party.

-Lancer's "Ward Accord" now correctly activates during the final boss of the main game and the final boss of the randomizer.

-Shadow Mage's "Shadow Cloak" now correctly applies the status effect to the user, not the target.

-Liches now correctly always stunned on Turn 1, and does not apply during boss fights.

Gameplay Adjustment:

-The two story quests that require an amount of first Remembrance Missions completed reduced from 15 & 25 to 12 & 24.

-Several battles started with an enemy using a skill in order to add variety and balance out certain compositions. However, when enemies were using a skill in this way it was incrementing the turn count by 1 for status effects, making some gameplay effects inconsistent. Dungeon and Arena battles that didn't have enemies use skills to start now use a "taunt" at the beginning to make things stable, and most effects have internally had their duration increased by 1 if they would apply at the start of combat to maintain expected balance/effectiveness.

-All Cloister fights and the fifth fights in an Arena run ignore both Difficulty ratings and modes (these are just as hard if you're set to "Difficulty 1 - Normal" as "Difficulty 10 - No Future"). These are meant to be a post-game challenge for players, and making players have to go through and change around options between things isn't the kind of frustration we want players to experience.

Cheat Code:

-In the starting room of a new game, when facing up in the upper-left corner of the room, it will prompt you for a code. If you input the code 10062022 (the release date of this game), it sets all characters at the maximum level, gives 500 of most equipment items, and sets all Story and Rememberance Quests as complete to move the player directly to the post-game. Characters will only have as much current Hp/Mp as their maximum was at Level 1 if you haven't used them, and while they fully heal when entering the Dungeon, it will look strange and I'd rather not implement something to individually heal each of the characters for the sake of something most players won't use and that doesn't actually impact gameplay. If you're someone that just wants to experiment with characters and builds without the required grinding, this is for you. This also moves you past all tutorials and explanations, so if you use this, please don't leave a review complaining about how things weren't clear because you skipped the main game.

That's all for this one. Next patch won't likely be for a while, and will primarily focus on both character balance and some small changes to door effect balance.