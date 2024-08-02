 Skip to content

Ant Keeping Simulator update for 2 August 2024

(Performance) improvements | Update

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, I've added a couple of things to improve performance in large colonies (they should also help smaller ones). I did this by not rendering some ants when many ants are close together. There's still some things I would like to add to improve performance but it should be much better now. This is effected by performance settings.

Also you can now fly up and down (Q and E), the liquid feeder is now slightly more intuitive and clear, and when betting you get more accurate feedback.

Hope you'll enjoy the game just like the 11 people who gave me a positive review! Thank you all so much for the support! I've sold almost 240 copies already, thank you all so much!

