ホロライブお宝マウンテン update for 2 August 2024

Patch Release Notification (Ver.1.0.1)

Last edited 2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement

  • We have released patch Ver.1.0.1, which fixes the following issues.

Fix Details

  • We have fixed an issue where the game would set an unintended language based on the Steam application’s language settings, causing the game to malfunction. This issue affected the following languages:
  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Korean
  • Please note that there are no issues with Japanese, English, and Chinese (Simplified/Traditional).

Additional Information

  • We will continue to address other reported bugs and issues as we move forward.

Thank you.

