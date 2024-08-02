Patch Release Notification (Ver.1.0.1)

Announcement
- We have released patch Ver.1.0.1, which fixes the following issues.
Fix Details
- We have fixed an issue where the game would set an unintended language based on the Steam application’s language settings, causing the game to malfunction. This issue affected the following languages:
- French
- Italian
- German
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Korean
- Please note that there are no issues with Japanese, English, and Chinese (Simplified/Traditional).
Additional Information
- We will continue to address other reported bugs and issues as we move forward.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update