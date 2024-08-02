World Wide Web update!

Share · View all patches · Build 15235718 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:33:13 UTC by Wendy

1.9 update!

We are back with new NPC/events and various blocks added!!

-New blocks



Bookmark and Hyperlink added!

Install these new blocks with Web design tool, and quickly navigate to the installed page!



New game, 'Bobble Bubble' added on app market!

It heals blocks and grants a bubble shield!

And now Tetramino gets stronger the more you install, so why not try a base with classic game theme?



Registry Editor has traveled the world again and discovered a new Tier-5 module!

Unleash the true power of V4 and sweep away your enemies!

-New NPC/Events



vTorrent has appeared!

It suggests downloading suspicious files.. Is it really the right choice?

-New feature



Russian has been added!

Custom language pack uploads are also supported, so if you can help with translations, please visit our Official Discord channel!

-And more...

54 balance adjustments(Phew!)

17 system changes

15 design changes

And 17 bug fixes!

Thank you for enjoying Vaccine A! Beep.