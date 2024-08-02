Too Angry To Die Released! - V1.0.1 Bug Fix & Plans for the future!

Woohoo!

Too Angry To Die is now live and players can begin slaying hundreds of thousands of motherflippin' zombies!

We have a night one patch headed your way, hopefully offering some much needed fixes to bugs that are frustrating as well as some quality of life improvements.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with leaderboards not incrementing correctly.

Fixed an issue where new loot didn't appear in current inventory unless you returned to the main menu.

Fixed an issue with The Reaper getting stuck underneath the map.

Fixed an issue with Rage Break preventing new attacks.

Fixed an issue where Combo Style Grade did not reset before boss fights began.

Fixed an issue with expiring auth tickets not reacquiring, preventing loot & high score updates from occurring correctly.

Balance Changes

Adjusted Bloodlust timing as it created unusually easy Reaper boss fight.

Quality of Life

The ESC button now pauses the game.

Added important keybinding information to the help menu.

So what can we expect next?

I have big plans for the game. Our number one intention is to keep delivering awesome content and items that keep you all engaged over the next couple of years. We have a whole story planned out that takes Gideon Rageblade throughout 4 continents, uncovering all the mysteries, violence, and awesomeness The Void has to offer.



End of Q3 Plans

2 New Dungeons - The Cursed Lands & White Hand Keep with 5 new bosses!

25 new items!

New Enemy Types!

Support for Community Crafted items & Treasure Chests!

Tutorial

End of Q4 Plans

1 New Dungeon - Emberfall with 3 new bosses!

20 new items!

New Enemy Types!

New Weapon Types - Greatsword

New Combo Abilities

2025 Q1 Plans

1 New Dungeon - Plaguemire with 5 new bosses!

50 new items!

New Enemy Types!

New Weapon Types - Staves

New Combo Abilities

2025 Q2 Plans

1 New Dungeon - Shadowbrook Keep with 5 new bosses!

50 new items!

New Enemy Types!

New Weapon Types - Fist Weapons

New Combo Abilities

As you can see, we have a lot of work ahead of us, and I hope you all stick with us for this wild ride!