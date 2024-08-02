HYNPYTOL 1.4 Update : Build Your Own Immune System with the New Level Editor!

Share · View all patches · Build 15235491 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 06:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The fourth major update for HYNPYTOL, the 1.4 update, is now live!

We're thrilled to announce the addition of a Level Editor to HYNPYTOL! You can now construct your own immune systems and share them with others on the Steam Workshop.

This update also includes various fixes, improvements, and a new language addition. Here are the details:

Level Editor Added: Create and share your own immune systems on the Workshop! From brain-teasing puzzles to adorable pixel art, the possibilities are endless and entirely up to you.

German Language Support: HYNPYTOL is now available in German! Ich drück dir die Daumen!

Improved Controller Responsiveness: Enhanced controls for a smoother gameplay experience.

Trigger Activation Issue Fixed: Resolved an issue where triggers would activate unintentionally.

Dialogue Consistency Fixed: Fixed a problem where dialogue on the ground did not change after certain conditions were met.

Title Music Playback Fixed: Resolved an issue where the title music wouldn’t play after viewing certain endings.

Text Size Issue Fixed: Fixed a bug where the font size appeared larger when explaining controller operations.

Time Count Issue Fixed: Resolved an issue where the time count in the main profile increased when playing from the level select.

Map Improvement: Improved a section of the "Technicolor from Outer Space" map to match the intended gameplay experience.

Map Transition Issue Fixed: Fixed an issue where players could move to the next map without completing the current one.

Steam Deck Video Playback Fixed: Resolved an issue where the ending credits video didn’t play correctly on the Steam Deck.

New T-Cell Dream Sequence: After the T-Cell falls asleep for the first time, it will experience a new dream.

Additional Borders: A few new border types have been added.

Chinese Font Update: Updated the Chinese font for better readability.

Two New Achievements: Added two new achievements for players to unlock.

New Hidden Easter Egg: A hidden Easter egg has been added. What did the original HYNPYTOL look like? Hint: UFO

To celebrate the Level Editor update, base0 has created 18 special bonus levels!

You can play them by subscribing to the entire collection here.

We also invite you to participate in the Workshop Level Creation Event, starting tomorrow on our official account. Stay tuned!