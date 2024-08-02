Noblesse Oblige v0.12.1.0 "The City of Merchants" Steam Release!

Chapter 11 is now available to the public! Patch notes are included below. As ever, it is strongly recommended to load a save from the Temporal Rift.

Adjustments to Eris's backstory to address a logistical issue. The revised introduction scene can be viewed on version transition or from the Temporal Rift at the end of Chapter 11.

Six new achievements for those playing on Steam.

New loyalty skills/upgrades available (Cynthia, Lorena, Stelianos, Despoina, and Calysia [Alivaen path only, at present]).

Receive your first Custom Armor (with the appropriate proposal investment)!

Two new areas in Castle Kharos (with the appropriate proposal investments)!

Over 30 new pieces of equipment!

Significant new section of the story.

Ariadne's Wildfire damage increased significantly, and damage multiplier against a single target increased to x2.5

Burning no longer triggers against Instant skills.

Reworked skills for Cynthia

~ Bloodfury and Tranquil Fury have been redesigned as Fury builders with new effects.

~ Damage of Blood Strike and Retaliate increased. Blood Strike now has a 2 round cooldown.

~ Farstrike is now usable in either oath and builds extra Fury if it hits an archer or sorcerer.

~ Clash now generates 2 Fury rather than 1.

~ New skill: Sweeping Strike, a Fury builder AoE.

~ New skill: Barbed Thrust, a Fury builder for Blood Oath that causes Bleeding.

Cynthia's builder combos are now two-round combos with increased Fury generation but a cooldown.

Annihilate damage is now 25% defense piercing,

Somnus's Lucid Dream cost decreased to 20 DP. Cooldown changed to 3 rounds.

Somnus's Nightfall cooldown removed.

Somnus now generates an extra 5 DP per curse on the target, not counting Night's Touch.

Dark Whisper now has a cooldown

Sleep and Entralled now cause Resilience.

Lowered the rate of Chilled accumulation from melee attacks against Lorena to 35% (was 65%). Chilled rate remains 100% during Frozen Rampart.

Frozen lasts 1 turn less against most bosses

Frozen is now affected by (but does not cause) Resilience.

Several Chapter 10 bosses are now correctly immune to Freeze.

Fixed an issue where Lorena's physical attacks would break Frozen on the turn it was applied if they caused the Frozen effect.

Added 1 point of Noble Support to the decision to deploy a large force to the Elysian Groves.

Added 5 Lorena loyalty for those who chose to face Somnus in Hypernia.

Changed 1 point of Popular Support to 5 points of Alcinian Support in the Alcina's Faithful proposal. This change will be automatically applied on the version transition from the Temporal Rift.