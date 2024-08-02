 Skip to content

MAJOR Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 2 August 2024

Noblesse Oblige v0.12.1.0 "The City of Merchants" Steam Release!

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 11 is now available to the public! Patch notes are included below. As ever, it is strongly recommended to load a save from the Temporal Rift.

v0.12.1.0 "The City of Merchants" Patch Notes (8-2-2024)

  • 80k words of text.

  • Significant new section of the story.

  • Over 30 new pieces of equipment!

  • A new iteration of Castle Kharos!

  • Two new areas in Castle Kharos (with the appropriate proposal investments)!

  • Receive your first Custom Armor (with the appropriate proposal investment)!

  • New loyalty skills/upgrades available (Cynthia, Lorena, Stelianos, Despoina, and Calysia [Alivaen path only, at present]).

  • Six new achievements for those playing on Steam.

  • Adjustments to Eris's backstory to address a logistical issue. The revised introduction scene can be viewed on version transition or from the Temporal Rift at the end of Chapter 11.

  • Graphical improvements to Elysios City and Paraliapolis.

= Balance Changes

  • Ariadne's Wildfire damage increased significantly, and damage multiplier against a single target increased to x2.5

  • Burning no longer triggers against Instant skills.

  • Reworked skills for Cynthia
    ~ Bloodfury and Tranquil Fury have been redesigned as Fury builders with new effects.
    ~ Damage of Blood Strike and Retaliate increased. Blood Strike now has a 2 round cooldown.
    ~ Farstrike is now usable in either oath and builds extra Fury if it hits an archer or sorcerer.
    ~ Clash now generates 2 Fury rather than 1.
    ~ New skill: Sweeping Strike, a Fury builder AoE.
    ~ New skill: Barbed Thrust, a Fury builder for Blood Oath that causes Bleeding.

  • Cynthia's builder combos are now two-round combos with increased Fury generation but a cooldown.

  • Annihilate damage is now 25% defense piercing,

  • Somnus's Lucid Dream cost decreased to 20 DP. Cooldown changed to 3 rounds.

  • Somnus's Nightfall cooldown removed.

  • Somnus now generates an extra 5 DP per curse on the target, not counting Night's Touch.

  • Dark Whisper now has a cooldown

  • Sleep and Entralled now cause Resilience.

  • Lowered the rate of Chilled accumulation from melee attacks against Lorena to 35% (was 65%). Chilled rate remains 100% during Frozen Rampart.

  • Frozen lasts 1 turn less against most bosses

  • Frozen is now affected by (but does not cause) Resilience.

  • Several Chapter 10 bosses are now correctly immune to Freeze.

  • Fixed an issue where Lorena's physical attacks would break Frozen on the turn it was applied if they caused the Frozen effect.

  • Added 1 point of Noble Support to the decision to deploy a large force to the Elysian Groves.

  • Added 5 Lorena loyalty for those who chose to face Somnus in Hypernia.

  • Changed 1 point of Popular Support to 5 points of Alcinian Support in the Alcina's Faithful proposal. This change will be automatically applied on the version transition from the Temporal Rift.

  • Added a new "Elite Overwhelming" effect that is effective against tanks in plate armor (but ineffective against Alexander). This has been retroactively added to Royal Knights in Chapter 10.

= Features

  • The Autosave slot can now be reached quickly by pressing Shift in the save menu. This is indicated in the header.
  • F7 now saves a screenshot to a "Screenshots" folder in the game directory.
  • The Proposal menu now shows Elite Units as a benefit and has a new category for "Other" benefits such as new castle areas.
  • Factor effects for decisions now show the current value in parenthesis.
  • Added "Unique" items. These items are designated by a "(Unique)" tag at shops, and can only be purchased once.
  • Character nametags during dialog are now available as an option in the System menu. Note: this option is experimental, please report any bugs encountered.
  • All Prince's Command effects through 100 Loyalty are now implemented.

= UI Improvements

  • Fixed clipping in the quest log description box.
  • Fixed weird extra linebreaks in quest log objectives.
  • Re-added luck stat when checking stat change effects of items.
  • Rewrote the code for the item comparison on the right-hand menu in shops; comparisons are now done by total stat value change (with 50 HP/MP = 1 point of other stats).

= Bugfixes

  • Fixed the incorrect Army Size bonus for Siege Weaponry (now gives +1 Army Size as intended; was incorrectly +3). This will be automatically corrected on the version transition from the Temporal Rift for those who invested.
  • Fixed the benefits for proposals added in Chapter 10 being double counted. This will be automatically corrected on the version transition from the Temporal Rift.
  • Attackers now correctly take damage from Lorena's Glaciate if triggered by a freeze-immune enemy attacking.

