Pummel Party update for 2 August 2024

Patch 1.14.1c

Patch 1.14.1c · Last edited 2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.14.1c

Fixed

  • Fixed mods not opening if they contain any files with a path longer than the Windows path length limit.
  • Fixed the online chat window not stopping other inputs from affecting the game. For example, when the chat is open, typing will no longer cause things like the dice to be rolled, the map/inventory to open, the game to start from a lobby, etc.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the lighting of the Pummel Awards Ceremony, where it would keep some of the lighting from the board map being played.

