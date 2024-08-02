Bad Memories v0.9

I know it took a while, but it's finally here!

BM 0.9 has a lot of new content. Scenes for every (female) character in the game, Story progression, lots of new render and animations, tons of fixes, and I've also changed some early scenes slightly:

If you don't like Rachel, or Katherine (or their routes in general), you'll have more options now. Both aren't completely fleshed out, yet, but there shouldn't be any problems with them either.

I've also managed to get most of my saves to load, except the really REALLY old ones, and some saves will start at the beginning of the corresponding scene, instead of exactly where the save happened, but I think that's better than nothing. Please also keep in mind that not all saves will work, but most should be fine.

Sadly, I haven't had as much feedback from the beta as I had hoped... nonetheless, a big thanks to the few people that reported bugs, or other problems.

I've also tested as much as I could by myself, but if you happen to still find a bug, some grammar/spelling errors, or whatever, please let me know.

Now I don't want to bore you with too many details, so have fun with the update, and I hope you enjoy ;)