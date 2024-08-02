 Skip to content

Terra Forma TD update for 2 August 2024

The SECOND patch!

Build 15235299 · Last edited 2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visual error related to circular rangefinders fixed
  • Specific cases preventing win screen fixed
  • Fixed cases where leaving play/restarting caused hotkeys to fail

