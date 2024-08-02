 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavalry Girls update for 2 August 2024

v1.1.1763 update

Share · View all patches · Build 15235089 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Performance]

We have conducted another round of significant optimization for performance issues, and welcome to try the Final Battle to test the pressure

[Optimization]

Add two DLC achievements: Infiltrator and The Night Reaper
When using weapons as materials for enhancement or repair, all gadgets and fusion parts will be returned
Optimized the hierarchical performance of mecha jumping
Adjusted the issue of enemies being too strong in the later stages of the Final Battle (mainly high-level bosses)

[Bug]

Fixed a bug where some plot dialogue boxes exceeded the screen
Fixed a bug where the game crashed when the weapon's range was too close in some cases
Fixed a bug where the turret did not rotate in some cases
Fixed the bug of premature opening of the Disassembly factory in Story mode
Fixed a bug where EMP cannot be launched in some cases
Fixed a bug where endless mode could recruit repeatedly
Fixed the bug of the turret weapon not reducing durability
Fixed a bug where ammunition costs were displayed as 0 in some cases

[Mod]

More Selected Mods added
Optimized the interface of Selected Mods
Fixed the issue with the endless mode example mod
Added mod interface for modifying the quantity of items

——>>Twitter/X<<——
——>>Join our Discord<<——
——>>Update list + Plan<<——

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link