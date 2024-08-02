v1.1.1763 update

[Performance]

We have conducted another round of significant optimization for performance issues, and welcome to try the Final Battle to test the pressure

[Optimization]

Add two DLC achievements: Infiltrator and The Night Reaper

When using weapons as materials for enhancement or repair, all gadgets and fusion parts will be returned

Optimized the hierarchical performance of mecha jumping

Adjusted the issue of enemies being too strong in the later stages of the Final Battle (mainly high-level bosses)

[Bug]

Fixed a bug where some plot dialogue boxes exceeded the screen

Fixed a bug where the game crashed when the weapon's range was too close in some cases

Fixed a bug where the turret did not rotate in some cases

Fixed the bug of premature opening of the Disassembly factory in Story mode

Fixed a bug where EMP cannot be launched in some cases

Fixed a bug where endless mode could recruit repeatedly

Fixed the bug of the turret weapon not reducing durability

Fixed a bug where ammunition costs were displayed as 0 in some cases

[Mod]

More Selected Mods added

Optimized the interface of Selected Mods

Fixed the issue with the endless mode example mod

Added mod interface for modifying the quantity of items