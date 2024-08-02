v1.1.1763 update

[Performance]
We have conducted another round of significant optimization for performance issues, and welcome to try the Final Battle to test the pressure
[Optimization]
Add two DLC achievements: Infiltrator and The Night Reaper
When using weapons as materials for enhancement or repair, all gadgets and fusion parts will be returned
Optimized the hierarchical performance of mecha jumping
Adjusted the issue of enemies being too strong in the later stages of the Final Battle (mainly high-level bosses)
[Bug]
Fixed a bug where some plot dialogue boxes exceeded the screen
Fixed a bug where the game crashed when the weapon's range was too close in some cases
Fixed a bug where the turret did not rotate in some cases
Fixed the bug of premature opening of the Disassembly factory in Story mode
Fixed a bug where EMP cannot be launched in some cases
Fixed a bug where endless mode could recruit repeatedly
Fixed the bug of the turret weapon not reducing durability
Fixed a bug where ammunition costs were displayed as 0 in some cases
[Mod]
More Selected Mods added
Optimized the interface of Selected Mods
Fixed the issue with the endless mode example mod
Added mod interface for modifying the quantity of items
