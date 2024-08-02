Early Access Update - v0.307

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.307, addressing urgent fixes and optimizations to the war system. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

Bug Fixes

Urgently fixed the bug where AI generals' bonuses in battles were increased by 100%.

Fixed several inaccuracies in the pop-up content of the state information box.

Improving