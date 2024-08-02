 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World - The Hacking Simulator update for 2 August 2024

【v0.3.10】Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15234803 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 03:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue where the ending cutscene is not played correctly after submitting social engineering report in Chapter 3.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2421411
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2421412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link