Fixed the issue where the ending cutscene is not played correctly after submitting social engineering report in Chapter 3.
Cyber Manhunt 2: New World - The Hacking Simulator update for 2 August 2024
【v0.3.10】Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
