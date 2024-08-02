Deadly Contagion Build Notes - Version 1.0.1.5
New Features and Improvements:
Updated Player Character Animation: Enhanced fluidity and realism of the main character’s animations.
Updated Enemy Animations: New animations added, including enemies looking at the player, increasing immersion.
Updated Sound Effects for Weapons (Pistols): Improved sounds for a more realistic and satisfying shooting experience.
Updated Ballistics Mechanics and Performance: Adjustments to ballistics mechanics for greater accuracy and overall performance improvements.
Fixes:
Load Level and Streaming Bugs Fixes: Resolved issues related to level loading and streaming for a smoother experience.
Additional Updates:
Updated Game Over Screen: New game over screen with improved design for better feedback to the player.
Added Support for DLC: Preparation for future additional content with the introduction of DLC support.
ATT: Jardel Antunes
BoxGames Productions
