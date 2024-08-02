Share · View all patches · Build 15234717 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Deadly Contagion Build Notes - Version 1.0.1.5

New Features and Improvements:

Updated Player Character Animation: Enhanced fluidity and realism of the main character’s animations.

Updated Enemy Animations: New animations added, including enemies looking at the player, increasing immersion.

Updated Sound Effects for Weapons (Pistols): Improved sounds for a more realistic and satisfying shooting experience.

Updated Ballistics Mechanics and Performance: Adjustments to ballistics mechanics for greater accuracy and overall performance improvements.

Fixes:

Load Level and Streaming Bugs Fixes: Resolved issues related to level loading and streaming for a smoother experience.

Additional Updates:

Updated Game Over Screen: New game over screen with improved design for better feedback to the player.

Added Support for DLC: Preparation for future additional content with the introduction of DLC support.

ATT: Jardel Antunes

BoxGames Productions