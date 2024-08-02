Bug Fix 1.0.2.1

Fixes:
- Fixed Crash when trying to move a fleet and spawn a ship (shouldn't be able to do this)
- Fixed Crash with Tower Targeting
- Fixed bug allowing some users to spawn towers in space and not on asteroids
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update