 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fall of Aether Station update for 2 August 2024

Bug Fix 1.0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15234713 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 03:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed Crash when trying to move a fleet and spawn a ship (shouldn't be able to do this)
  • Fixed Crash with Tower Targeting
  • Fixed bug allowing some users to spawn towers in space and not on asteroids

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2300691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link