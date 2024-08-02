StellarPlans Regular Update

Dear players,

Thank you all for your continued support! We have decided to update the game content regularly every Wednesday or Friday. This week’s updates include the following:

1.Adjusted Pistol Grip Position

Thanks to your feedback, we have adjusted the pistol grip position to better match the natural grip of human hands.

2.Modified Restart Game Description

The "Restart Game" description has been changed to "Reset Game Progress and Delete Game Data," with an added clarification screen.

3.Removed Choice Between Sky City and Human War

Players will first engage in the Human War, ensuring they are stronger when entering Sky City for a better game rhythm and more comfortable experience.

4.Increased Drop Zone for Weapons and Equipment

We have increased the drop zone for weapons and equipment, making it easier for players to equip their gear.

5.Increased Menu Font Size

The menu font size has been increased, and the color depth has been adjusted to enhance the player's menu experience.

6.Updated Camp Return Explanation

The "Return to Camp" function is now explained as a solution for game freezes.

7.Adjusted Beast Area Boss Health

We have adjusted the health and damage of the Beast Area Boss: increased the health and decreased the damage in the first phase, and decreased the health and increased the damage in the second phase. This allows players to better clear surrounding minions in the first phase and focus on the Boss in the second phase.

8.Final Human War

Based on comprehensive feedback, we decided not to weaken the enemies. Instead, we increased the player's weapon range, allowing for safer distance attacks.

Please continue to follow our update announcements. Your feedback is very important to us. Thank you for your support and understanding!

Enjoy the game!