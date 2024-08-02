A major free update has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 15234387 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

The main update contents are as follows.

・One new world added

・Hidden goals added to some existing levels

・Changed the structure of some existing levels due to the addition of hidden goals

・New menu screen

・Added a clear progress page

・Added a practice Level

・Added special Tamaniwatori colors, some corrections

・Added encyclopedia entries, changed some descriptions, changed display method

・Added achievements

The newly added world is a hidden world.

You can play it by clearing the hidden goals added to some existing levels.

(If a level that has already been cleared with the normal goal has a hidden goal, a "?" mark will be displayed on the level icon.)

In addition, with this update, the total number of levels has exceeded 100.

I hope you enjoy it until the end.